Shoosmiths is delighted to announce the appointment of Tim Pickworth as Leeds-based Partner in the firm’s Litigation, Regulatory and Compliance team. Tim joins from DAC Beachcroft, where he launched and led the firm’s Leeds Commercial Disputes team for the past five years. He brings with him extensive experience in advising on high-value and complex commercial disputes including M&A, fraud and contractual claims spanning a range of sectors including aerospace, energy, technology, healthcare and retail.

Tim’s work centres on complex disputes with a particular specialism in relation to urgent injunctive relief, including freezing orders, breaches of covenant and misuse of confidential information. He has acted for clients on multi-million-pound litigation and international arbitration cases and holds strong relationships with high-profile clients, in the UK and globally. Tim is recognised by Legal 500 as a ‘Next Generation partner’ and an ‘outstanding lawyer’.

Shoosmiths Partner and Head of Litigation, Regulatory and Compliance practice, Alex Bishop, said “We’re delighted to be welcoming Tim to Shoosmiths. His strong track record and reputation as a technically excellent and commercially astute litigator will further enhance our ability to attract and service high-value, complex disputes work, both nationally and internationally.”

“Tim will be based in Leeds, championing our firm’s commercial litigation presence in the region. His leadership and cultural alignment make him a great fit for Shoosmiths’ 2030 strategy, having built and managed teams in his previous role where he initiated cross-office collaboration and actively contributed to mentoring and DEI initiatives.”

Commenting on his appointment, Tim said “To be part of the firm’s standout Litigation, Regulatory and Compliance team is an exciting prospect. I’m looking forward to playing a key role in Shoosmiths’ growth strategy, and it is a great opportunity to contribute to a positive, collaborative firm that is focussed on building on the stellar reputation it has established across the UK litigation market.”