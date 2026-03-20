The Lord Chancellor has sanctioned the appointment of Tim Mpofu as an independent member of the Judicial Pension Board (JPB). This appointment, made by the Chair of the JPB, is set to last for three years starting from 9 March 2026. The JPB was created under the Judicial Pension Regulations 2015 to assist the Lord Chancellor in managing and governing the Judicial Pension Schemes, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and requirements. According to the regulations, Independent Members of the JPB are appointed by the Chair with the Lord Chancellor's approval.

The appointment process for JPB Independent Members is overseen by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, adhering to the Governance Code on Public Appointments. Tim has an impressive background in pension fund management and governance. Currently, he serves as the Head of Partner Fund Solutions at London CIV, a position he has held since January 2025, where he provides guidance to Local Government Pension Scheme administering authorities regarding governance, investment strategy, and funding oversight.

Prior to this role, he was Head of Pensions and Treasury at the London Borough of Haringey from 2021 to 2024, overseeing the Pension Fund's investment and administration functions. Tim is recognised for his extensive experience in supporting pension fund committees, focusing on strengthening governance frameworks and ensuring adherence to fiduciary responsibilities. He holds the prestigious CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Charter and is also a Chartered Public Finance Accountant.