Tim is set to join Corrs from Gilbert + Tobin, where he served as the Executive Partner and Head of the Corporate Advisory group. He is celebrated as one of Australia’s leading M&A lawyers, having played a pivotal role in some of the nation's largest and most intricate transactions.

In welcoming Tim, Corrs Senior Partner and CEO Gavin MacLaren remarked that "Tim is very well respected in the market for his strategic, commercial and pragmatic approach." He further noted Tim's extensive experience which encompasses M&A, capital raisings, joint ventures, corporate restructurings, and regulatory investigations. MacLaren added that "Tim’s appointment adds further depth to our M&A and PE offering, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Corrs partnership."

As the law firm prepares for Tim’s integration, they anticipate that his expertise will significantly enhance their service offerings, catering to both local and international clients in the investment landscape. Tim’s arrival signals Corrs Chambers Westgarth's commitment to strengthening its position as a leader in the legal marketplace, particularly within the realms of mergers and acquisitions.