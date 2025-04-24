Tim Baildam boosts Walkers' London team

Walkers has announced the appointment of Tim Baildam as senior counsel in their London office, further strengthening their Insolvency & Dispute Resolution practice. With over eight years' experience as an offshore lawyer, Tim is set to contribute significantly to the team, which is led by partners Jan Golaszewski, Andrew Chissick, Fraser Hern, and Jennifer Maughan.

Tim's expertise lies in advising clients on various contentious matters related to Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands (BVI) law. Speaking about the new addition, Jan expressed the team's enthusiasm, saying "We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our growing Insolvency & Dispute Resolution team which is the largest and most senior offshore offering in the UK market. Tim's experience working offshore from both the Cayman Islands and London will undoubtedly strengthen our team."

Specialising in multi-jurisdictional commercial litigation and insolvency issues, Tim's skill set includes handling fraud claims, insolvency office-holder litigation, shareholder disputes, and claims concerning breaches of directors' duties. After completing his training and qualifying with an onshore firm, he made the transition to an offshore firm in 2016, acquiring vital experience that will benefit Walkers' operations.

This recruitment comes as Walkers' London office continues to maintain its status as a Tier 1 firm across all ranked practice areas in Bermuda, BVI, and Cayman Islands law, as noted in the latest Chambers and Partners and Legal 500 guides. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide time zone-sensitive legal support for clients in the EMEA region, specialising in Bermuda, BVI, and Cayman law while collaborating with top international law firms for integrated offshore and onshore support.