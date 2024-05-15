Thrings solicitor wins junior lawyer of the year at Hampshire Law Society Awards

Starting his career at Thrings in 2018, Sam specialises in Succession and Tax within the Private Client team. The award highlights his outstanding contributions to the legal sector and community, showcasing his dedication and talent.

Thrings Solicitor Sam Longmore has been honoured with the title of Junior Lawyer of the Year at the esteemed Hampshire Law Society Legal Awards, underscoring his exceptional talent and dedication to the legal profession.

Having commenced his journey in law at Thrings' Romsey office in 2018, Sam's rapid ascent culminated in him qualifying as a Solicitor last year. Today, he specialises in Succession and Tax matters as a vital member of the firm's esteemed Private Client team.

The Hampshire Law Society Legal Awards, held at the prestigious Macdonald Botley Park Hotel in Southampton, annually recognise the most outstanding individuals and firms in Hampshire's legal landscape. Sam's recognition in the Junior Lawyer category reflects his significant contributions to Thrings and the broader legal community.

Acknowledging the achievement, Sam expressed gratitude for the nomination and appreciation for the recognition bestowed upon him by the Hampshire Law Society. He credited the firm for its support and emphasised the memorable experience of attending the awards ceremony.

Simon Holdsworth, Managing Partner at Thrings, extended heartfelt congratulations to Sam, highlighting his unwavering commitment to clients and colleagues. Sam's dedication exemplifies the firm's ethos of excellence and client-focused service, making him a valued asset to the team.

Thrings' Private Client practice prides itself on providing expert support to individuals and families navigating personal legal matters. With a focus on succession planning, trusts, wealth management, and wills and probate, the firm's dedicated lawyers offer comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Sam's recognition as Junior Lawyer of the Year reaffirms Thrings' position as a leading legal firm committed to nurturing talent and delivering exceptional service to clients. As he continues to excel in his career, Sam exemplifies the firm's values of professionalism, integrity, and excellence.