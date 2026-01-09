Three Crowns has officially opened its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as of January 2026. This expansion marks a significant step for the firm, which now boasts six international offices situated in key financial centres such as London, Paris, Washington DC, Singapore, and Madrid. Through this new office, Three Crowns not only extends its geographical reach but also solidifies its commitment to serving clients in various regions, particularly those involved in high-stakes international disputes.

The firm has a well-established reputation for handling complex arbitration cases across various industry sectors, including commercial, construction, and investor-State arbitration. They have effectively navigated over 100 matters, involving corporations, sovereign States, and State-owned entities throughout the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Manish Aggarwal, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2014 and will lead the new office, stated “Opening in the DIFC is a natural next step for our firm. Our clients’ disputes are increasingly global in scale and complexity, and the region’s leading role in both inward and outward investment makes it an essential hub for high-value arbitration and enforcement work.”

In addition to Aggarwal, prominent partners Reza Mohtashami KC and Simon Elliot will play vital roles in this new office. Mohtashami brings valuable regional experience from his prior practice in Dubai while Elliot contributes significant expertise in construction and infrastructure disputes. A dedicated team of lawyers, fluent in Arabic and experienced in both regional and international matters, will further enhance the firm’s capabilities in the UAE, ensuring effective collaboration with regional firms.

Liz Snodgrass, Executive Partner of Three Crowns, emphasised the importance of this new location, saying “Establishing a dedicated office in the DIFC reinforces our commitment to clients whose disputes span multiple jurisdictions and arbitral systems. With this office, clients will benefit from immediate access to a world-class team, both in Dubai and across our international network.”

As Three Crowns opens its DIFC office, it reaffirms its position as a leading global arbitration law firm, dedicated to delivering expert advocacy and exceptional outcomes amid the complexities of international disputes, thereby addressing the needs of clients involved in sophisticated arbitration work in a dynamic and growing market.