More individuals facing crises, such as debt, housing issues, or family disputes, are set to receive crucial legal assistance thanks to a significant multi-million-pound investment unveiled by the Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday 23 December. The initiative, valued at nearly £20 million, is scheduled to provide support from October next year until March 2029, focusing on enhancing access to social welfare and family legal services. This funding aims to help those on the brink of life-altering challenges, including eviction or bankruptcy, receive timely advice before facing hefty legal fees they may not be able to afford.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasised, “It is absolutely vital that those facing some of life’s most challenging situations – such as debt, eviction, family issues – are able to access the support they need.” He added that this initiative is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, ensuring that “essential legal support and information is available to those who need it most and will put the sector on a sustainable footing.”

The Access to Justice Foundation will be responsible for administering this grant, encouraging organisations within the advice sector to apply and contribute to improving access to justice for all, particularly the most vulnerable. In addition to this new grant, the Deputy Prime Minister also announced an extension until September 2026 for existing programmes like the Improving Outcomes Through Legal Support Grant and the Online Support and Advice Grant, ensuring that vital services continue uninterrupted.

The Government is committed to collaborating with various partners to develop a long-term strategy aimed at enhancing the legal support system to make it more effective and sustainable in the future.