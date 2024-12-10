Thomson snell & passmore promotions

Law firm Thomson Snell & Passmore has announced a promotion and several solicitor appointments across its departments, showcasing its dedication to nurturing talent and offering rewarding career opportunities.

Promotion to Senior Trust & Tax Manager

Kyle Barford, from the firm’s Trust & Tax Management team, has been promoted to Senior Trust & Tax Manager effective 1 January 2025. This follows nine other promotions made in June 2024, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to internal career progression.

Trainee Solicitors Set to Qualify

Four current Trainee Solicitors will join the firm as qualified solicitors in March 2025:

Harry Hampson and Georgette Valentine will join the Wills, Estate & Tax Planning team.

and will join the Wills, Estate & Tax Planning team. Oliver Downes will specialise in Clinical Negligence & Personal Injury.

will specialise in Clinical Negligence & Personal Injury. Charlotte Wilson will become part of the Real Estate Disputes team.

Leadership Commentary

Joanna Pratt, Senior Partner at Thomson Snell & Passmore, shared her congratulations:

“It is always rewarding to be able to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our people. On behalf of everyone at Thomson Snell & Passmore, I offer my warmest congratulations to all on these well-deserved appointments and promotion.”

Commitment to Growth

These developments underscore the firm’s focus on professional growth and its efforts to maintain a dynamic and talented team, positioning Thomson Snell & Passmore as a leader in fostering career advancement within the legal sector.