Thomson Snell & Passmore hires two

Thomson Snell & Passmore has bolstered its Residential Property & Conveyancing team with the addition of Chiamaka Okeke as Senior Associate and Cristiana Ion Popescu as a Solicitor. Chiamaka, with over 23 years of legal experience, specialises in conveyancing, sales, purchases, lease extensions, and more. She joins from Wellers Law Group, while Cristiana, with five years of experience, comes from Judge & Priestley.

Led by Rebecca Swain, the team is renowned for handling complex, high-value transactions across the South East, London, and nationally. Swain expressed excitement about the new hires, praising their experience and looking forward to integrating them into the firm’s client network.