Thomson Snell & Passmore Expands Trust & Tax Management Team

Law firm Thomson Snell & Passmore has bolstered its Trust & Tax Management division with the addition of two key professionals.

Gemma McDowell has been appointed as a Trust & Tax Manager, joining from accountancy firm Kreston Reeves. With a background that includes time at chartered accountants & business tax advisors Humphrey & Co and Gaby Hardwick Solicitors, Gemma brings extensive expertise in the trust and tax industry. She specializes in the administration of trusts and estates, including the preparation of accounts, tax returns, and Inheritance Tax forms.

Charis Campbell joins as an Accounts & Tax Assistant from tax rebate experts RIFT Limited. Charis will assist with accounting and tax compliance services for trustees, executors, and private individuals.

Their appointments further strengthen the Trust & Tax Management team, renowned for delivering exceptional trust management and tax compliance services to generations of families. Led by Alan Kitcher, the team has seen significant growth in recent years due to increased demand and has recently been shortlisted in the Private Client Team: Tax & Trusts category at the Modern Law Awards.

Commenting on the appointments, Alan Kitcher, Head of the Trust & Tax Management division at Thomson Snell & Passmore, says: “These two appointments will only help to further bolster the division as we move forward with our ambitious growth plans. I look forward to working with Gemma and Charis as they bring further depth and breadth to the team.”