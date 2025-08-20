Law firm Thomson Snell & Passmore has bolstered its Trust & Tax Management division with the recent appointment of Lisa Bryson as a Trust & Tax Manager. Lisa comes from HaysMac LLP, a chartered accountancy firm, where she worked in the Private Client department for four years. Before this, she spent seven years at Blick Rothenberg, specialising in tax, accounting, and business advisory services. Her impressive background includes overseeing tax compliance, trust management, and inheritance tax returns for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as landed family groups, entrepreneurs, charitable trusts, and estates.

This latest addition exemplifies the firm's commitment to expanding its Trust & Tax Management team, which has been steadily growing over the past few years and has garnered a strong reputation as one of the leading teams in the region. Alan Kitcher, Head of the Trust & Tax Management division at Thomson Snell & Passmore, expresses enthusiasm for the appointment, stating “It is great to welcome Lisa to our team. Her expertise and experience will add further strength to our offering to clients and she will play a key role in helping us to achieve our ambitious growth plans.” The firm's expansion is indicative of broader trends in the industry, where the demand for comprehensive tax and trust management services continues to rise.