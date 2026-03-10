In a significant leadership transition, law firm Thomson Snell & Passmore has appointed Richard Ellard as its new Senior Partner, a role he will assume in June 2026. Currently the Head of the Real Estate department, Richard has been with the firm since 2006, taking on the leadership of his department in 2014. His advancement comes as Joanna Pratt, the outgoing Senior Partner, concludes her term, having held the position since 2020. Joanna will continue to lend her expertise as Head of the Family department.

During her tenure, Joanna has overseen remarkable changes at the firm, guiding it through challenges and securing impressive growth. Under her leadership, the firm expanded from 250 to over 315 people and increased fee income from £22 million to £33 million. Reflecting on her time as Senior Partner, Joanna Pratt at Thomson Snell & Passmore says “It has been a huge privilege to lead the firm over the past six years and I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved together. As a firm, we often talk about our ability to anticipate and successfully adapt to change, and there has certainly been plenty of change since I became Senior Partner in 2020."

She noted that the firm had weathered a global pandemic, adapted to new working methods, and responded effectively to shifting client needs amidst significant economic changes. Joanna highlighted the firm’s achievements, stating, “We also grew and thrived, achieving a 12th consecutive year of growth last June. This is something to be celebrated and would not have been possible without the exceptional work of everyone across the firm and our positive culture.” Expressing confidence in Richard’s upcoming leadership, Joanna added, “I am so pleased that Richard will be the firm’s new Senior Partner from June and have no doubt that he will do an excellent job in leading the firm into its next chapter.”

In his response, Richard Ellard at Thomson Snell & Passmore expressed gratitude towards Joanna for her six years of dedicated service, stating, “I speak for everyone at the firm as we thank Joanna for her hard work and dedication over the last six years. I know she will continue to play an important role in the future of the firm.” He acknowledged the evolving landscape of the legal industry, remarking, “The business of running a law firm is changing rapidly, with continued consolidation across the market." Richard emphasised, “I feel strongly that as a strong, independent law firm, our focus on recruiting and retaining the best people and delivering excellent client service, means we are well placed to continue to evolve and thrive.” As he looks towards the future, Richard articulated his enthusiasm and commitment, saying, “I am excited about what the future holds and look forward to leading the firm into the next phase of its growth.”