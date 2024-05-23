Thomson Snell & Passmore announces nine promotions across the firm

Thomson Snell & Passmore has announced nine significant promotions within the firm, underscoring its commitment to recognising and advancing talent across various departments. The promotions, effective from June 6, 2024, include four new Salaried Partners, a Senior Associate, an HR Manager, two Associates, and a Senior Paralegal.

Nasima Ansary from the Will, Trust & Estate Disputes team, Nicole Priestley from Real Estate, Rico Dexiades from Dispute Resolution, and Sarah Holland from the Risk & Compliance team have all been promoted to Salaried Partner.

The other promotions span the firm’s Corporate & Commercial, Real Estate Disputes, Real Estate, and Business Services teams.

Joanna Pratt, Senior Partner at Thomson Snell & Passmore, expressed her pride in the promoted individuals: “It is always wonderful to recognise the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our people, and I offer my congratulations on these thoroughly well-deserved promotions. I look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles."

Joanna Pratt emphasised the importance of the firm's Business Services departments: “Our Business Services departments are a central part of the firm, and it is great to see two senior appointments from our Risk & Compliance and HR teams, in addition to senior promotions in our legal departments. We’re so fortunate as a firm to be surrounded by exceptional people at all levels and in every department. We remain committed to helping support and develop everyone across the firm, as we continue to grow and to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

The full list of promotions includes:

Salaried Partners

Nasima Ansary - Dispute Resolution (Will, Trust & Estate Disputes)

Nicole Priestley - Real Estate

Rico Dexiades - Dispute Resolution (Commercial Disputes)

Sarah Holland - Risk & Compliance

Senior Associate

James Parratt - Dispute Resolution (Real Estate Disputes)

Associates

Luke Guinan - Corporate & Commercial

Will Chivers - Corporate & Commercial

Senior Paralegal

Emma Stevenson-Smith - Real Estate

These promotions reflect Thomson Snell & Passmore's dedication to fostering growth and excellence within its ranks, ensuring the firm continues to deliver outstanding service to its clients.