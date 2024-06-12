Thomson Snell & Passmore advises Nurture Group on Gristwood & Toms acquisition

The Nurture Group, recognised as the UK's fastest growing national horticultural and green workplace service provider, has successfully completed its largest transaction of 2024 with the acquisition of Gristwood & Toms. Longstanding client Nurture Group was advised by Thomson Snell & Passmore on this pivotal deal.

This acquisition signifies Nurture Group's strategic expansion into the arboriculture market, complementing its extensive range of services, including grounds maintenance, landscape construction, winter gritting, interior and exterior plant displays, pest control, and green solutions.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Shenley, near St Albans in Hertfordshire, Gristwood & Toms is renowned in the arboriculture sector, particularly for its work in the public sector. The firm boasts an annual turnover exceeding £20 million and employs 153 staff across 13 depots. It is a longstanding member of The Arboricultural Association Approved Contractor Scheme, known for its technical expertise and quality service.

Gristwood & Toms marks Nurture Group's 47th acquisition, highlighting its continuous growth and dedication to offering comprehensive, high-quality services nationwide. Thomson Snell & Passmore has acted on behalf of Nurture Group in all its transactions, except for three acquisitions in Scotland.

Peter Fane, Executive Chairman of Nurture Group, stated: “Gristwood & Toms is an excellent fit for our organisation. The acquisition provides Nurture with a profitable and scalable platform, building on our existing presence in the arboriculture market and integrating our existing arboriculture work into the Gristwood & Toms brand, creating a new £28 million turnover vertical for the Nurture Group.

“I would especially like to thank the legal team at Thomson Snell & Passmore. Their help and support were much appreciated in bringing this deal to fruition.”

The transaction team at Thomson Snell & Passmore was led by Jason Varney, Partner in the Corporate department, with assistance from Joe Hartland and Harry Roffey in the Corporate team, along with Alisa Sweeney (Partner, Real Estate) and Ben Stepney (Partner, Employment).

Jason Varney commented: “It is fantastic to work with ambitious and growing businesses and help them achieve their goals. It is particularly rewarding to support long-term clients such as Nurture Landscapes, building up a relationship over many years, which enables an in-depth understanding of their unique needs and aims. We look forward to continuing to support Nurture Landscapes with its future expansion plans.”

In just 16 years, Nurture Group has grown through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, now turning over nearly £200 million. With a workforce of over 2,600 employees, Nurture maintains a national footprint throughout the UK.