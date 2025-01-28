Thomson Snell & Passmore advises JR Pet Products on its sale to AlphaPet Ventures

AlphaPet, known for its portfolio of premium brands like Wolfsblut and Arden Grange, has acquired JR, the UK's top premium dog treat brand, to strengthen its market presence.

JR, founded in 2012 by Jonathan and Rebecca Davies, has built a loyal customer base through high-quality, natural dog chews and treats, focusing on raw materials and a strong D2C presence. The acquisition aligns with AlphaPet’s strategy to expand its portfolio of healthy, premium pet products and reinforce its multi-channel distribution approach.

Marco Hierling, CEO of AlphaPet, commented: “Jonathan and Rebecca have built a fantastic brand. JR is an excellent addition to AlphaPet’s brand portfolio, aligning with our commitment to healthy and premium pet food, while offering a highly complementary product range.”

Jonathan and Rebecca Davies shared: “Our partnership with the AlphaPet team marks an exciting new chapter for JR. Together, we look forward to building on the strength of the brand, supported by our trusted suppliers and customers, to achieve our growth goals in the years ahead.” Both will continue as managing directors of JR following the acquisition.

This acquisition marks AlphaPet’s fourth since 2020, enhancing its position as a top European premium pet food and treats platform. The transaction was financed through a combination of equity and debt, with support from lead investor Patria Investments and debt financing provided by CVC.

Jason Varney, Partner at Thomson Snell & Passmore, led the transaction team with support from Joseph Hartland and Rachel Macmillan in the Corporate team, along with Ben Stepney, Alisa Sweeney, and Sunjay Issur in Employment and Real Estate. Varney commented, “This deal shows the breadth and strength of our core Corporate M&A team as well as our wider commercial group; it’s rewarding to work on transactions with so many clear synergies. We wish JR all the best and have no doubt the business will continue to thrive as part of AlphaPet.”

JR was also advised by Quantuma Advisory as Lead Advisory.