The Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC, presented the Thomson Foundation Lecture titled "Employment law and the fundamental right to security", focusing on the importance of ensuring job security through effective legislation. Commencing his lecture, Lord Hermer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honour the legacy of Thompsons Solicitors, a firm dedicated to justice for over a century. He remarked on the absence of a clear directive for his lecture, saying, "it was a particular pleasure to be invited to give a lecture with no title".

Lord Hermer referenced the Prime Minister’s article, "Our Government of Service," which articulated the government's primary duty to provide security for its citizens. Security, he clarified, encompasses not just military protection but also stability in employment, highlighting a commitment to bolster workers' rights. "That’s why we will level-up rights at work to deliver security and dignity for working people. It’s what they deserve,” he quoted. He reaffirmed that the right to security is a fundamental human right, foundational to many government missions, and requires proactive state intervention to safeguard vulnerable populations.

The ongoing debate surrounding the Employment Rights Bill was central to Lord Hermer's address. He described the Bill as landmark legislation aimed at enhancing worker protections, declaring it "timely" given its current parliamentary journey. However, he acknowledged the criticisms claiming the Bill could hinder economic growth: "these voices have always been present whenever reforming governments have sought to introduce progressive policies," he noted.

Lord Hermer traced the historical trajectory of workers' rights, linking it to Thompsons’ mission to advocate for those mistreated. He shared poignant case studies, illustrating the significant impact of legal battles won by Thompsons on behalf of vulnerable workers. He emphasised the role of lawyers in ensuring laws are upheld, stating, "A right without a remedy is no right at all."

The focus on the Employment Rights Bill addresses pressing issues affecting millions, especially those in precarious employment. With over one million on zero-hours contracts, measures within the Bill are designed to enhance job security, tackle wage stagnation, and provide better protections for women and families. The Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, stated that this Bill represents “the biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation”.

Despite facing criticism, public support for the Bill is strong, with considerable polling favouring the proposed reforms. Business leaders, such as the Chief Executive of Centrica, praised the initiative, asserting that stronger worker rights contribute to thriving businesses, "a foundation for the high growth, high skill economy the UK needs."

Moreover, Lord Hermer addressed concerns regarding potential economic drawbacks. He reiterated that improving worker conditions leads to increased productivity and long-term economic benefits, asserting, “those who break the law are held to account and those workers who suffer as a result are adequately compensated.”

Ultimately, Lord Hermer encapsulated the purpose of the Employment Rights Bill as a commitment to securing dignity for every worker. He articulated that this commitment is crucial for building a just society, stating, “our belief in the dignity of each person is also mirrored in our anger at how so many are mistreated in the workplace.”