In a significant verdict, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) evaluated Paul Thompson's appeal against a ruling by Employment Judge N J Roper concerning his claim against the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. The case primarily concerns Thompson's alleged discrimination and the inappropriate handling of disciplinary proceedings linked to his disability, underscoring the complexities particularly faced by litigants in person within the Employment Tribunal system.

Thompson sought to amend his claim form, which Judge Roper had previously denied based on two key reasons: the amendments were unclear and they failed to adhere to an earlier order set by Employment Judge Goraj. Roper described the situation as a "dog's breakfast”, highlighting the chaos and confusion surrounding the case and expressing his frustration with the lack of organisation.

The background is vital for understanding the implications of the ruling. Employed as a firefighter since 2001, Thompson had faced disciplinary measures due to alleged misconduct. Following a prolonged sick leave related to disability issues, he attended a disciplinary hearing that resulted in a final written warning, demotion, and forced redeployment. Thompson’s main assertion challenges the Fire Service's handling of his situation, particularly claims of disability and sex discrimination, arguing that his health condition was not adequately considered.

Thompson's initial claim form was submitted without legal guidance, which led to it being deemed unclear and lacking specificity. This trait is not uncommon for self-represented individuals navigating the complexities of the tribunal system. Judge James Tayler, while acknowledging the hurdles faced by such litigants, emphasised that parties must convey the essence of their complaints clearly in writing for the proper management of cases.

During the EAT’s deliberation, several concerns regarding Judge Roper’s decision were addressed. It was noted that his application to amend should have been assessed against the Selkent factors, which govern how tribunals should weigh the injustices of allowing an amendment against the potential injustice of denying it. However, Roper seemed to prioritise adherence to a previous order, neglecting to consider the broader ramifications of denying the amendment and the fundamental tenets of justice and fairness.

In light of Judge Roper’s stringent critique, Thompson’s legal counsel argued that their proposed amendments adhered to the previous order’s requirements and that any issues related to procedural formality should not eclipse the intentions behind the arguments made. Ultimately, the EAT found substantial merit in Thompson’s appeal. While acknowledging Roper’s valid concerns, it ruled that they did not warrant outright dismissal of the amendment application. The judgment reaffirmed the principle that strict procedural compliance should not undermine the equitable resolution of genuine discrimination claims.

The appeal was ultimately allowed, granting Thompson the opportunity to pursue his claims further, with the case remitted to a different Employment Tribunal for additional consideration. This ruling highlights the EAT’s commitment to facilitating access to justice, particularly for individuals navigating employment law without legal representation.

Thus, Paul Thompson's case not only reflects the complex nature of employment disputes but also stresses the essential role of tribunals in ensuring fairness and accessibility for all parties involved