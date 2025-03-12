The value of feminine leadership

The theme for International Women’s Day 2025 was Accelerate Action, a call to move beyond good intentions, take decisive action, and implement meaningful change to eradicate gender inequality.

As a Partner at Howard Kennedy and President of the London Solicitors Litigation Association (LSLA), this serves as an important and timely reminder that, despite the progress we have made, there is a long way to go in the legal profession.

According to the latest statistics from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, 62% of solicitors are women, but only 37% are partners. Not too bad? I disagree. When you look at the figures from 2015, a full decade ago, the percentage of women partners was 32%. Ten years of good intentions has resulted in an increase of only 5%. We must do better!

Perhaps that is why, in a recent survey of the LSLA’s almost 4000 members, 38% of respondents said that it would take more than 15 years for the gender split at partner level to reach 50:50, with 13% responding that it would not happen in their lifetime. A total of 60% of respondents also said that we should be focusing on ensuring diversity in senior positions when looking for ways to improve diversity, inclusion, and wellness in the litigation market.

So, how do we accelerate action?

Perhaps one barrier to a more balanced and representative split at partner level is a lack of appreciation of the benefits of this. Do those at the top, who make the decisions, genuinely believe it will benefit their business, or is the agenda driven by external demands and a general consensus that it is the ‘right thing to do’?

Perhaps if we focus more on the business benefits, it will result in decisive action and meaningful change that will move the dial. I have experienced firsthand the value of diverse leadership teams. Having a variety of perspectives and experiences will inevitably lead to more innovative solutions and better decision-making.

In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the importance of feminine leadership. It is a style available to both men and women, rooted in the concept of feminine energy. It encompasses qualities like empathy, collaboration, and intuition, which contribute to a more holistic and relational approach to leadership.

Lawyers are rarely trained to be leaders, it is generally a role that comes with seniority and learning happens on the job, which means most leaders lean towards the traits that come most naturally to them. Those traits deemed to be masculine, such as assertiveness, logic, drive, and a focus on goals are important traits that all leaders will benefit from, but they can be dangerous in isolation, providing short-term benefits and long-term issues.

Feminine leadership benefits the organisation by:

Creating a psychologically safe environment: being transparent about values, strengths, and weaknesses. Sharing mistakes and encouraging others to do the same;

Bringing emotional intelligence to the table: recognising that logic isn't always the solution and valuing emotional insights;

Prioritising collaboration over competition: viewing success as the ability to work with and uplift others, rather than focusing solely on individual achievements;

Valuing the process as much as the end goal: ensuring that the journey towards accomplishment is sustainable and fulfilling; and

Rejecting the hustle culture: demonstrating that wellbeing is crucial for sustained success and happiness and ensuring that employees feel valued for who they are, not just for what they produce.

Balancing the masculine and feminine energy within leadership is key to unlocking the full potential of the business, resulting in better decision-making and innovation, improving client relationships, attracting and retaining talent, and fostering a positive culture.