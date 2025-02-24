The US’ Arctic Gambit Unleashed

Early signs of the new US policy toward Russia, including driving down global energy costs and applying further sanctions, will be felt directly by the Kremlin in the Arctic. Major LNG projects such as Novatek LNG on the Yamal Peninsula, where China remains an investor and which was designed to feed Northeast Asian markets, are now facing severe sanctions. This aims to deny Russia access to the world’s biggest LNG market and weaken the Sino-Russian strategic relationship in the Arctic and Northern Hemisphere.

To achieve this, Washington also seeks to undermine Beijing’s economic justification for developing the Northern Sea Route linking Asia with the EU and disrupt China’s attempts to use IoT instruments to assert political governance and influence over the region from ungoverned space instead of via terrestrial regional forums such as the Arctic Council.

