The urgent need to safeguard women and girls from abuse

Domestic violence and abuse (DVA) have long plagued societies, claiming lives, traumatising loved ones, invading personal spaces and exposing systemic gaps in the criminal justice system. Feminists and organisations like Women’s Aid have fought since the 1970s to bring DVA to the public’s attention and provide refuge for women and children, though meaningful change has been painfully slow (Dobash and Dobash, 1992).

The 2024 drama Until I Kill You sheds light on the harrowing experiences of DVA survivors, the systemic failures in addressing gender-based violence, and the persistent threat posed by offenders, offering a powerful reflection on this urgent issue.

Supporting the voiceless

Until I Kill You deals with the lived reality of domestic violence that Delia Balmer had to face. Through Delia’s own experience, she highlights the physical, emotional and psychological scars that are left behind. The drama highlights how victims often feel trapped, whether by fear of retaliation, judgment from society, or systemic indifference. This exposure brings to life the staggering statistics, according to the World Health Organisation, where one in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, often at the hands of a partner.

Domestic violence was beginning to be recognised as a human rights violation from the 1990s when this case arose and feminists maintained its place on the agenda and fought for further legislative changes (CEDAW, 1992). Research has also explored the police response to domestic and sexual violence, as well as the response of the legal and criminal justice system, and found that such responses were inadequate (Hanmer and Saunders, 1984; Hanmer and Maynard, 1987). While feminists fought for change to see DVA being viewed as a serious crime rather than a personal issue, as seen in the Home Office Circular to the Police (60/1990), this recent TV programme clearly illustrates the lag in the frontline police response and the lack of belief in response to those reporting DVA.

In Delia’s case, the programme highlights the impact of DVA in relation to showing her panic attacks, nightmares and anxiety in the short term, the lack of confidence and relationship problems in the longer term, as well as the victim blaming she faced within the criminal justice system. Nevertheless, this drama additionally captures the strength of survivors like Delia, who, despite the odds, push very hard for justice and safety. This exposition emphasises the importance of not only supporting survivors, but also addressing the root causes of DV, such as societal norms that allow male domination and female suppression.

Violence against women and girls

Until I Kill You is not just a story about Delia or the escaped offender, it is an example of the increase in violence against women and girls. Globally, this violence reveals itself in various forms, including intimate partner violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and femicide. The drama serves as a small-scale version of the broader global crime, it reminds viewers that every statistic represents a human life and that it is often impossible to repair harm caused by violence.

The show explores a powerful theme on how society’s attitudes contribute to the normalisation of violence. This involves victim blaming and the police downplaying the significance of abuse. Then, there are cultural stigmas, where survivors are often silenced, thus, igniting the perpetrator’s position.

The criminal justice system

Sentencing in this programme clearly shows the lack of seriousness in the length of sentences given for crimes related to violence against women and girls, with nine years given for four life sentences to Sweeney. While victim/survivors often turn to law enforcement and the courts for protection, these systems frequently fail to provide adequate safeguards. The drama reveals how the perpetrator, Sweeney, exploits a legal loophole, which made the perpetrator feel untouchable. Furthermore, the drama highlights how delays, insufficient evidence, victim blaming or institutional bias can leave victims vulnerable and at a loss. The escape of Sweeney, whilst on parole, serves as a chilling reminder of these systemic flaws.

Perpetrators granted parole or who are released early are more likely to reoffend, sometimes with fatal accuracy. The drama highlights the need for stricter monitoring of violent offenders and a reassessment of parole practices. Until I Kill You is a cry for change. Policymakers, the police and communities must work together to take rigorous steps to address violence against women and girls. They must prioritise the safety of victims over the rights of perpetrators. Communicating and sharing data across different agencies can help ensure that victims are heard and protected, and most importantly not failed repeatedly like Harshita Brella.

Until I Kill You serves as a strong reminder of the urgent need to reform our systems and attitudes to guarantee the safety of women and girls.