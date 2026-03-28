If one thread runs through this issue, it is not “disruption” in the usual sense. It is the steady normalisation of uncertainty itself. That instability no longer arrives in neat, containable episodes.

The renewed conflict in the Middle East, the perennial fragility of chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, these are reminders that the essential infrastructure of global trade, energy and finance remains permanently exposed. For institutions of every kind, volatility has ceased to be an occasional hazard; it has become the ambient condition in which we all now operate.

For the legal profession, this demands more than agile crisis management. The old distinction between routine advisory work and emergency response is breaking down. Legal, technological and geopolitical risks have merged into something far harder to compartmentalise.

We see the consequences across several fronts. In the courtroom, the steady expansion of live streaming is quietly reshaping advocacy. A trial is no longer conducted solely before the judge and jury; it plays out simultaneously in the court of public opinion. That changes the tone, the tactics, and the very nature of what effective representation looks like.

On AI governance, the public law analysis in this issue makes clear that the “wild west” phase is over. What remains is an immediate and practical challenge: ensuring reliability, accountability and procedural fairness when everyday AI tools are embedded in decision-making processes.

Doctrinally, our courts continue to test established concepts against novel realities — from fitting virtual assets into traditional property rules to the enforcement of Chinese money judgments at common law. The clear message is that jurisdictional silos are no longer sustainable.

Even in more settled fields such as property and construction, the pressures are mounting in subtler ways. In the understandable rush to address building safety and decarbonisation, there is a growing risk of contractual over-correction: drafting that becomes so dense and prescriptive that it undermines the very clarity and standardisation the industry needs to function efficiently.

At root, the profession is being asked to do more than interpret and apply the law.

As Keith Froud observes in our interview (p.48), the modern solicitor’s real value lies in enabling clients to make decisions in spite of risk, not merely in identifying it.

In a field steeped in tradition, this represents a significant reorientation. Adaptability is no longer a desirable soft skill; it is becoming central to the role. In an environment unlikely to return to any comfortable stability soon, the advantage will lie with those who have learned how to advise, transact and litigate effectively without it.