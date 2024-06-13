The MOJ has developed Splink, a free, open-source software library for large-scale data linkage

Introduction

Data First, spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and funded by Administrative Data Research UK (ADR UK), harnesses the potential of linked administrative datasets from across the justice system. This initiative provides researchers with unprecedented access to data, fostering innovative analysis and policy development.

Linking Datasets for Comprehensive Insights

The programme integrates data from various facets of the justice system, including courts, prisons, and probation services in England and Wales. By connecting these datasets, researchers can analyse user journeys and outcomes, gaining insights into interactions across the system. Additionally, Data First enhances data linkage with other government departments, such as the Department for Education's National Pupil Database (NPD).

Secure and Ethical Data Access

Data First ensures that researchers access datasets ethically and securely via the ONS Secure Research Service and SAIL Databank. This controlled access aligns with the evidence priorities outlined in the MOJ Areas of Research Interest (ARI), promoting responsible data use.

Supporting Policy and Academic Research

By collaborating with academic experts, Data First generates valuable insights that inform government policy and drive progress in justice outcomes. Researchers can access detailed data catalogs and apply for dataset access through established protocols.

Data Access Guidelines

Researchers can access Data First datasets by following these steps:

ONS Secure Research Service (SRS): Complete the Secure Access to Data Form.

Submit the form to datafirst@justice.gov.uk. SAIL Databank: Apply through SAIL. MOJ-DfE Data Share: Contact DataLinkingTeam@justice.gov.uk or data.sharing@education.gov.uk for access. Additional Forms: Complete the Research Project Application form for UK Statistics Authority Research Accreditation Panel (RAP) assessment. Further Information: Refer to the Data First user guide and privacy and data protection statement.

MOJ cross-justice system datasets

Analytical outputs

Statistical and social research publications using Data First data have been delivered by MOJ analysts or in collaboration with other government departments. Outputs have also been produced by ADR UK-funded Research Fellows. These publications can be found below:

Splink: Advanced Data Linkage

The MOJ has developed Splink, a free, open-source software library for large-scale data linkage. Splink offers speed, accuracy, and compatibility with various databases, facilitating robust data linkage and visualisation.

Awards and Recognition

Data First has earned several accolades, including the Linked Administrative Data Award at the ONS Research Excellence Awards 2022 and a runner-up position in the Innovative Methods category at the Analysis in Government Awards 2022.

Contact Information

For more information or inquiries, contact the Data First team at datafirst@justice.gov.uk.

Conclusion

Data First stands as a pivotal programme, unlocking the wealth of justice system data for research and policy advancement. Through secure, ethical access and innovative tools like Splink, it paves the way for significant improvements in justice outcomes.