The Middle East and North Africa's rising prominence in global arbitration

Ten years ago, the thought of Dubai or Saudi Arabia rising to prominence as a leading arbitration hub might have been considered far too optimistic by most in the legal sector.

Indeed, arbitration has traditionally been rooted in centres like London, Paris, and Geneva, with newer hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore vying for relevance. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) registered a far lesser footprint on the global arbitration radar. Few could have predicted the extraordinary transformation that was about to unfold.

Yet fast forward to today, the landscape has changed dramatically.

The MENA region is no longer a witness—it’s a key player. From bustling Dubai to historic Cairo and forward-looking Riyadh and Bahrain, the region is closer than ever to becoming a global arbitration hub. An ever-growing roster of corporations, investors, and legal professionals are turning their attention to the Middle East, recognizing the significant advantages of engaging with this emerging arbitration hub.

Unsurprisingly, this shift didn’t happen overnight. Arbitration has always been a cornerstone of global trade, a practice as old as commerce itself. The Romans relied on intermediaries to resolve disputes; centuries later, merchants across the Mediterranean did the same.

Arbitration evolved alongside trade, with cities like London and Paris becoming global hubs due to their robust legal systems and centrality to world politics and business. But as globalisation accelerated, metropoles which were hotspots for stumbling business activity multiplied —and the MENA region rose to the occasion.

A decade of growth in arbitration

Since 2011, the Arab Spring reshaped the region and accelerated that process. Arbitration flourished. The numbers speak for themselves. Cairo’s regional arbitration centre, the CRCICA saw its caseload grow by 121 percent between 2012 and 2023, handling 1,671 cases in the decade after Arab Spring. Saudi Arabia’s main arbitration institution, the SCCA, achieved an eightyfold increase in its caseload between its creation in 2016 and 2021. Dubai has hosted its largest-ever Arbitration Week, drawing over 15,000 delegates from around the globe.

Today, Cairo, Dubai, and Bahrain have all earned spots on the Global Arbitration Review “White List” of top-tier arbitration seats. These are not just milestones; they’re markers of a region that has embraced arbitration as a tool for fostering trade and investment. And it’s not just the quantity of cases that’s impressive; it’s the quality of the services these hubs provide.

My firm, Youssef + Partners, is a boutique law firm based in the MENA region. We are a cosmopolitan practice with an international outlook, adept in handling complex local and international disputes and whilst advising some of the world's leading corporations, investors, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

As someone who has worked closely with arbitration in this dynamic and evolving region, I’ve seen firsthand the commitment of local institutions to meeting global standards. These are no longer peripheral players—they’re serious global contenders raising the bar for the arbitration community worldwide. Bahrain’s Chamber for Dispute Resolution hosts international courts where judges deliver awards in English in the name of the ruler of Bahrain. Saudi Arabia—a country traditionally viewed as cautious of international arbitration—has not annulled a single foreign award on public policy or sharia grounds in 2022.

Innovation and diversity: the MENA advantage

The MENA region is also leading in areas where even traditional jurisdictions lag.

Gender parity is a striking example. For instance, Bahrain achieved total gender parity in its 2024 Chambers & Partners Global rankings, with women comprising 50 percent of all ranked lawyers.

DIAC reported that nearly half of its arbitration court appointments were women, far surpassing the global average of 21 percent. These numbers are not just symbolic; they reflect a commitment to diversity and inclusion that is reshaping the field in the region. With few exceptions, private practice lags behind, admittedly, and there is much to be done on that front.

Another area of progress is mediation. Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have passed laws to make mediation a more attractive option, giving businesses faster and more cost-effective ways to resolve disputes. Many MENA countries were also founding signatories to the Singapore Convention on Mediation, which encourages cross-border enforcement of mediated settlements.

This dual focus on arbitration and mediation shows a forward-thinking approach that prioritises flexibility and efficiency. As I shared during a speech at the CRCICA conference in Sharm El Sheikh a few weeks ago ("Hub-formation!" Youssef's guide to transforming MENA seats - Global Arbitration Review), about the rise of hotspots in the MENA region as global arbitration hubs, what’s truly exciting is how these arbitration seats are evolving—not as isolated entities, but as part of a larger ecosystem. We’re witnessing what I have called “hub-formation.”

Through careful vision and planning, some of the Arab cities, including Dubai, Cairo, Riyadh and Bahrain are emerging as arbitration hubs that compete with the traditional global hubs. These hubs are also benefiting from increasing investment into the region, forging connections with neighbouring areas like South Asia to create a mutually supportive environment. It’s a model that goes beyond resolving disputes—it’s about fostering an integrated system where trade, commerce, and innovation can thrive & flourish across borders.

What traditional hubs can learn from MENA

The timing couldn’t be better. Arbitration is under pressure in its traditional strongholds. Europe has been sceptical of investment treaty arbitration. In the United States, domestic politics have turned inward, casting doubt on the country’s role as a leader in international dispute resolution, and I remain surprised that, New York aside, the main American cities remain outcasts in the list of global arbitration hubs. Relevant to the readers, the UK's position remains a significant question mark.

The ramifications of recent budgetary decisions are anticipated to be extensive, permeating all facets of business operations. It is highly probable that these changes will also influence arbitration in the UK and the status of London as a global arbitration hub one way or the other. In this challenging environment, the MENA region is offering an alternative that packs all the key components global companies need in a seat to resolve their disputes, including a vision of arbitration that champions globalisation, cooperation, and the seamless exchange of trade and ideas.

What makes this truly exciting is that it is just the beginning. The region’s rise as an arbitration hub isn’t just about catching up; it’s about sustained growth and visionary leadership. The establishment of these arbitration seats as global hubs is a testament to the sustained growth and visionary leadership guiding these regions. The rise of some of our MENA cities as serious contenders in the global arbitration scene is meticulously planned and executed and are integral parts of the long-term economic visions of the respective countries.

Ten years ago, no one would have predicted this. Today, it’s impossible to ignore.

The MENA region is not just part of the global arbitration conversation—it is emerging as a key player. Policymakers in traditional seats must heed these lessons if they are to maintain global relevance or keep a competitive edge. These established centers can no longer afford to rest on their laurels or rely solely on their historic reputations. The rapid pace and unforgiving nature of global competition makes adaptation an absolute necessity. Adapt or perish: there is no middle ground in today’s fast-moving arbitration landscape.