The Magistrates’ Association backs review

The review seeks to address longstanding challenges such as significant court backlogs, delayed trials, and outdated infrastructure that no longer meets the demands of modern judicial processes.

Mark Beattie, the national chair of the Magistrates' Association, has highlighted the critical need for reform across all parts of the system. The review aims to explore the feasibility of introducing intermediate courts positioned between the Crown and magistrates' courts. In these intermediate courts, cases would be overseen by a judge sitting alongside two magistrates, which could alleviate the pressure on the Crown Courts by allowing more cases to be dealt with at a lower level. Additionally, there is a proposal to extend magistrates’ sentencing powers, which would further reduce the burden on higher-level courts.

The Magistrates' Association fully supports these initiatives, emphasising the commitment of magistrates who already deal with over 90% of criminal cases in the system. Magistrates are willing and able to support efforts to reduce the backlog and ensure quicker justice for defendants, witnesses, and victims. Beattie has reiterated that magistrates are highly trained and committed to playing a role in reviving the justice system's efficiency.

Nevertheless, the association insists that these reforms must be underpinned by substantial and sustained investment across the criminal justice system. This includes funding for courts, prisons, probation services, and legal aid, all of which are essential components of a functioning judicial system. Without such investments, the reforms would struggle to achieve meaningful and lasting improvements. The association stresses that addressing a decade of underfunding is necessary to build a robust and reliable system that delivers justice effectively.

While the review marks a positive step, the Magistrates' Association remains clear that significant work and resources are still required. Only with comprehensive funding and strategic support across all areas of the criminal justice system can reforms be successfully implemented, ultimately ensuring swifter and fairer justice outcomes for victims, defendants, and the wider community.