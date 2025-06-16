Matt Haycox is a well-known podcaster and a self-proclaimed, "entrepreneur, investor, mentor and philanthropist". A twice-bankrupt businessman, Mr Haycox recently had a multi-million-pound worldwide asset freezing order imposed by the High Court.

Mr Haycox is facing a substantial fraud claim by a Manchester-based investor and former Conservative Party donor. This claim relates to two corporate vehicles of an insolvent peer-to-peer lending group called Huddle. The administrators of a group company named Huddle SPV 4 also allege that he acted as a shadow director of that company - an allegation which Haycox denies.

Mr Haycox is now resident in Dubai, and has so far failed to attend court in Manchester to be cross-examined as regards his assets. He claims that this was through no fault of his own but rather, was due to errors with his flight booking and the loss of his passport. The assets frozen include a colourful list of properties, such as a Hyde Park mansion flat, property in Spain and Dubai, a Ferrari and a Lamborghini. Mr Haycox told The Times that, “many of the assets mentioned I have not owned either ever, or for many years”.

The courts have warned Haycox that he risks being held in contempt of court, imprisonment and having his assets seized if he fails to comply with court orders - including an order to attend court in person. Contempt of court carries with it significant penalties, including imprisonment of up to 2 years, fines, or both.

So, what are the practical and legal effects of all these various claims and actions? Some may see a certain irony in the fact that Mr Haycox’s podcast, "No Boll*cks with Matt Haycox" – which has over 44,000 followers on YouTube - claims to be a "go-to source for straightforward business tips, advice, and mentorship".

Matt Haycox has already been disqualified from acting as a director once before, for 12 years from 2010 to 2022. This disqualification occurred in the wake of an investigation by the Insolvency Service into his lap-dancing business in northern England. 12 years is towards the upper end of the possible disqualification periods, with the maximum being 15 years. The lengthiest disqualifications are typically reserved for only the most serious cases, such as those involving fraudulent or otherwise serious or indeed criminal behaviour.

At the time of his 2010 disqualification, Vicky Bagnall, director of investigations for the Insolvency Service’s companies investigations team, said in respect of his disqualification that, “Other directors and members of the public should be reassured that The Insolvency Service works hard to remove dishonest and irresponsible people from the business environment to keep the UK a good place to do business.”

Huddle SPV 4 was incorporated in May 2020, while Haycox was still disqualified from acting as a director. He has never been an appointed director of that company. He has also never been an appointed director of Huddle SPV 3 or Huddle SPV 20. However, a previous registered addresses used for Huddle SPV4, SPV3 and SPV 20 was also used for several other companies that Haycox became director of since his disqualification period expired. There is also some overlap with directors across these various entities. None of this, however, is enough to conclude that someone was a shadow director of a company. It will be interesting to see if any other evidence emerges in due course.

So, what is a shadow director and what are the consequences of directing a UK company from behind the scenes? A shadow director is a non-appointed director of a company, upon whose instructions the appointed directors are accustomed to act, and who effectively “pulls the strings” of the validly appointed de jure directors.

There are two aspects to the "shadow director" issue. The first involves a person who inadvertently becomes a shadow director by virtue of their actions. They might not have intended to "direct" the company, but they have. The second involves a person who either cannot, or does not want to, be the legally appointed director of a company and so directs the company "from the shadows". In either of these scenarios, if Haycox has acted as a shadow director, then he may face serious problems - particularly if he were found to have done so during the period while he was disqualified.

Firstly, if Haycox was a shadow director of Huddle SPV 4, he can be pursued alongside the de jure directors for any wrongdoing in relation to the running of the business and held personally liable to repay certain sums to the company.

Secondly, if Mr Haycox did act as a director while disqualified, then he would have been committing a criminal offence and could be liable for up to 2 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both. If he were found guilty of any such offence in absentia, it is debatable whether he would ever serve such a penalty, since he is resident in Dubai.

Mr Haycox’s most recent bankruptcy was declared in February of this year, after Grant Thornton petitioned on behalf of Huddle SPV 4. Unsecured creditors have claimed £19.7 million and the administrators have said that a return is unlikely to be paid.

Another live question is whether or not Mr Haycox has any other assets which may go towards meeting any potential orders to contribute to Huddle SPV 4. This is of course a separate issue, but it is one which the insolvency practitioners will be investigating carefully. The frozen assets only appear to be worth £5.6 million and it may be that many of these may not be recoverable, as they may not belong to Mr Haycox.

Mr Hayox certainly seems to have his finger in many pies. On 17 May 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning about Funding Guru, another business owned and directed by Mr Haycox from February 2023 to January 2025. Funding Guru’s website falsely claimed that it was authorised by the FCA. This claim was made during Mr Haycox directorship of the company, although Mr Haycox claims that he was unaware of it at the time.

The FCA warning says that, “This firm may be providing or promoting financial services or products without our permission. You should avoid dealing with this firm and beware of scams.”

Even amid so many legal and financial travails, Mr Haycox is still finding time to travel. He was recently at Everest Base Camp with Ant Middleton. Celebrity guests on his podcasts have included former England Rugby Captain Chris Robshaw and Sarah Ferguson, the Dutchess of York.

On his website, Mr Haycox advertises his services, under the heading “Back, and better than ever!” He says that he is “Funding, supporting, advising and building the businesses of tomorrow using my mistakes of yesterday, and my cash of today!

“If you ever meet me and ask what I do, I’ll tell a much shorter story. I’ll simply say, ‘Hi, my name is Matt Haycox and I’m a mistake maker. I have made a f--- ton of mistakes. But I have done it so you don’t have to.’”

“So, if you have a business that needs funding, a problem that needs solving, a network that needs growing or a potential mistake that needs avoiding … I am your man!”

Mr Haycox appears to still be doing business in Dubai and as recently as last year told the Sun newspaper that he paid himself £100,000 per month. He also referred to his yacht Sea Squirter as his “secret weapon” in terms of doing deals, noting that it cost him £300,000 per year to run. In the same article he gave many of the gory details of his personal spending habits, which included spending £20,000 per month on eating out and mentioned chartering private jets at £10,000 per hour.

He also told the Sun, “I've got a lot of expens[ive] watches, probably £2million worth but I keep them all in a safe. I buy two or three a year but in one month bought five, they cost between £25,000 and £250,000. I buy them because I love them but I only get them when they are at the right price so that I won't lose money on them.” The article also detailed his properties and other spending habits.

Such information will no doubt have been of interest to the insolvency practitioners and many others.

The Sun’s gushing article on Mr Wilcox’s glamorous lifestyle was published in August 2024 – just six months before he was declared bankrupt for a second time. It concluded with him saying that, “I keep trying to learn more and hopefully I won’t make the same mistakes again … My experience has taught me to surround myself with fantastic mentors, which will hopefully prevent me having the arrogance I had before I was bankrupt”.

Only time will tell whether he turns up in the UK to face the cases against him. It is worth bearing in mind, though, that the courts have now ordered him to turn up to court in person and warned him that he risks being held in contempt of court, imprisoned and having his assets seized if he fails to do so. Hopefully, he will not lose his passport on the next occasion.