Legal Appointment

The Legal Director welcomes new chief people and transformation officer

Appointments
By

The Legal Director appoints Sarah Clark, former Group Legal Director at First Central Group, as Chief People and Transformation Officer

With 20 years of experience spanning independent bar, in-house, and law firm practice, Sarah brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. She will lead data-driven change initiatives and develop innovative solutions, supporting the growth and evolution of The Legal Director's business.

CEO Ed Simpson highlights Sarah's people-first approach, emphasising her role in creating a fulfilling and collaborative work environment. Sarah expresses excitement about leveraging her experience to drive the company's growth and provide top-notch support to its clients.