The Law Society of Scotland's milestone dinner raises £7,500 towards the Lawscot Foundation's charitable initiative

The prestigious black-tie event, held at the National Museum of Scotland on Friday, 10th May, served as a platform to honour the Society's enduring commitment to supporting and overseeing the solicitor profession.

The evening was not only an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity to recognise the remarkable contributions of outgoing Law Society President Sheila Webster, who has led the Society through a dynamic and eventful year in the legal sector.

Reflecting on the evolution of Scotland's legal landscape since its establishment in 1949, speeches and video tributes from influential figures highlighted the Law Society's pivotal role and key achievements over the past seven decades.

Addressing the esteemed gathering, Law Society Chief Executive Diane McGiffen emphasised the Society's mission to adapt and evolve in tandem with the profession's changing needs. She expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to the Society's growth and success, both past and present.

In her poignant speech, outgoing President Sheila Webster expressed her pride in leading the Society during its 75th year. She underscored the significance of celebrating the achievements, influence, and growth of Scotland's solicitor profession, emphasising the importance of unity and collaboration within the legal community.

The gala dinner featured a distinguished guest speaker, the Right Honourable Baroness Helena Kennedy of the Shaws KC, who lauded Scotland's legal fraternity for its excellence. Baroness Kennedy highlighted the critical role of lawyers in upholding democracy and emphasised the importance of organisations like the Law Society in safeguarding the rule of law in challenging times.

In a display of generosity and solidarity, attendees of the dinner contributed £7,500 towards the Lawscot Foundation's charitable initiatives, which support aspiring Scottish lawyers from less-advantaged backgrounds. This gesture exemplifies the legal community's commitment to fostering inclusivity and accessibility within the profession.

As the Law Society of Scotland looks ahead to the next chapter of its journey, this milestone anniversary serves as a testament to its enduring legacy and unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of solicitors and promoting the rule of law in Scotland.

Photo - Left to right, Sheila Webster, Baroness Helena Kennedy KC and Diane McGiffen.