The Intermediary Cooperative unveils new leadership team

TIC, established in April 2021, has grown into a network of over 50 experienced intermediaries. In 2022, TIC was selected by the Ministry of Justice to be an HMCTS (HM Courts & Tribunals Service) Managed and Approved Service Provider. TIC’s intermediaries hail from diverse specialist backgrounds, including Speech and Language Therapy, Teaching, Social Work, Psychology, Mental Health Nursing, and the Law.

Nicky Tolley, previously a TIC director responsible for recruitment, training, and quality assurance, brings over 30 years of experience working with children, young people, and adults with speech, language, and communication difficulties, including nearly two decades in a school environment with students with special educational needs. She has been an intermediary since 2011.Nicky commented:“We have come a long way in the last three years and I am delighted to have been appointed Chair to take TIC on the next stage of its journey. We are a not-for-profit social enterprise passionate about fair access to justice for vulnerable people. Our approach is always to provide a tailored, professional, and cost-effective service to meet the specific needs of each vulnerable person. Recent court guidance from the judiciary has made this approach even more important than ever and this is where the experience of TIC’s members is so invaluable in supporting solicitors and barristers with intermediary applications, ensuring that their clients have the support they need when they most need it.”

Nicola Lewis expressed her pride in TIC's accomplishments and her optimism for the future:“I am incredibly proud of what we have created and built in the last three years and I am looking forward to continuing my work as an intermediary with TIC and providing guidance and support to the new leadership team. When we set up TIC, we wanted to provide a different offering, one that is more person-centred, holistic and with high levels of integrity and providing true value for money. The feedback we continually receive from solicitors, barristers, others in the justice system and, most importantly of all, our service users tells us that we have achieved this objective.”

The experience of TIC's membership allows them to match each referral with a service user’s specific needs. They regularly work with vulnerable individuals with conditions including autism, ADHD, OCD, learning disabilities and difficulties, dyslexia, dementia, and mental health issues.

Photo: From left Nicky Tolley, Lou Evans, Vicky Heron and Clare Thomas