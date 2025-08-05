The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), a UK-based legal nonprofit, has introduced two new climate risk clauses to aid property lawyers in aligning with the Law Society of England and Wales’ updated Practice Note on Climate Change and Property. The latest addition, a Report on Title - Residential Real Estate clause, is tailored for residential conveyancing, providing home buyers with a clearer understanding of the potential effects of climate change on their properties. Concurrently, the revised Report on Title - Commercial Real Estate clause equips lawyers with the necessary tools to elucidate climate risk search results while working collaboratively with valuers and surveyors to implement mitigation strategies. This clause also empowers lawyers to adopt a proactive stance on energy efficiency reporting.

As climate change continues to shape the dynamics of real estate—altering its value, use, insurability, and marketability—the legal landscape is evolving as well. Increased flooding, overheating, and broader regulatory and market-driven transition risks demand that solicitors advise clients on potential legal implications associated with these threats. TCLP’s new clauses have been designed in response to this pressing need.

The clauses receive peer review input from a spectrum of industry stakeholders, including representatives from TLT LLP, Groundsure, the University of Birmingham, Landmark, and Wedlake Bell LLP. Natasha Morgan, Head of Legal Content at TCLP, remarked, “Climate risk is now a material issue in property transactions. These updated clauses, developed with legal and industry input, respond directly to new guidance and evolving client needs. By aligning contract language with climate realities, we’re helping lawyers give clear, relevant advice and support decarbonisation in everyday practice.” Jacqui Bourke, Managing Associate at TLT LLP, further added, “The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly severe, and the updated Law Society guidance rightly highlights the importance of recognising these risks in property transactions. Purchasers need to understand how climate change could affect their property, both now and in the future. The updated Reports on Title give conveyancers the tools to meet their duty to advise clients and ensure climate risks are factored into informed decision-making.”

This latest offering is part of TCLP’s broader mission to reform legal contracts for a sustainable future by providing model clauses and tools that promote climate-aligned business practices. The organisation invites legal, sustainability, and procurement professionals to join its Climate Clauses Working Group, aimed at leveraging contracts as mechanisms for fostering climate action.