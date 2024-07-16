The Big Report 2024 highlights The Solicitors’ Charity’s key role in supporting the profession

The Solicitors’ Charity has released The Big Report 2024, revealing a significant increase in support provided to solicitors over the past year. The charity supported 33% more solicitors in 2023 compared to the previous year, with wellbeing assistance totaling £972,064. The rising demand for support led to more funded referrals and disproportionately high demand from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

A Case Manager from the Wellbeing & Grants Team highlighted the charity's impact, stating, “The support we offer is a real lifeline to the solicitors we help in times of hardship or crisis – it really validates The Solicitors’ Charity as a key safety net for the profession.”

The report details:

Wellbeing Support : £972,064 provided in wellbeing support, including emotional, physical, professional, and financial aid.

: £972,064 provided in wellbeing support, including emotional, physical, professional, and financial aid. Increased Referrals : Rising demand resulted in more referrals to partners like LawCare, Onebright, Renovo, Citizens Advice Manchester, and AdviceWorks.

: Rising demand resulted in more referrals to partners like LawCare, Onebright, Renovo, Citizens Advice Manchester, and AdviceWorks. Diverse Demand : The charity reported double the usual proportion of new clients from diverse ethnic backgrounds compared to industry averages.

: The charity reported double the usual proportion of new clients from diverse ethnic backgrounds compared to industry averages. Demographic Insights: 66% of clients identified as having a disability, and over 60% were aged between 30 and 50.

Nick Gallagher, CEO of The Solicitors’ Charity, expressed pride in the report’s findings, noting, “The Big Report shows there is a real demand for our wellbeing services in all four wellbeing pillars – emotional, professional, physical and financial – and we are providing more support than ever before."

Key stress factors identified include time pressures, high workload, and client demands. The charity's support includes:

LawCare : Funded support for 324 clients dealing with bullying and harassment, almost double the previous year’s number.

: Funded support for 324 clients dealing with bullying and harassment, almost double the previous year’s number. Onebright : Mental health assessments and therapy referrals for 28 solicitors and their dependants.

: Mental health assessments and therapy referrals for 28 solicitors and their dependants. Renovo : Career transition counselling for 19 clients, with 40% securing new jobs.

: Career transition counselling for 19 clients, with 40% securing new jobs. AdviceWorks : Money management advice for 37 solicitors.

: Money management advice for 37 solicitors. Citizens Advice Manchester : Welfare benefit or debt advice for 32 solicitors.

: Welfare benefit or debt advice for 32 solicitors. Physical Wellbeing: Support included funding a specially adapted car for wheelchair transport.

Gallagher emphasised the charity’s essential role in promoting a healthy work-life balance for solicitors, stating, “The growing demand for wellbeing support from solicitors and the increase in awards we have made over the past year demonstrates that The Solicitors’ Charity plays a key role in providing all our clients with the help they need.”

For more information or to donate, visit The Solicitors’ Charity. Read The Big Report 2024 here.