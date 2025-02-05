The Bar Standards Board provides support

In October 2023, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) initiated a public consultation to clarify regulatory expectations of chambers. This followed consultative roundtables across all circuits in England and Wales, reaffirming the key role chambers play in meeting professional and regulatory objectives. Now, the BSB has introduced a dedicated webpage consolidating regulatory requirements for barristers’ practice management.

Most self-employed barristers in England and Wales operate from chambers, which are crucial for recruitment and development. Chambers contribute to professional growth and ensure the legal profession upholds the rule of law while serving the public. The new webpage centralises practice management obligations and offers guidance, illustrative good practice examples, and links to external professional resources. These tools are designed to assist both barristers and chambers staff in maintaining high standards of practice.

Mark Neale, Director-General of the Bar Standards Board said we are excited to launch the new dedicated webpage for chambers, which brings together all our rules in one place. The aim of this initiative is to support all chambers in emulating best practice and to do so, not by adding to regulation, but by making it easier to comply with existing regulations.

He further emphasised we believe that barristers acting collectively as members of chambers can make an important difference on standards, equality, access and a range of other important objectives.