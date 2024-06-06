The Bar Standards Board (BSB) joins UK Regulators Network (UKRN)

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has officially joined the UK Regulators Network (UKRN), an organisation established in 2014 to foster cooperation, collaboration, and learning among regulators on key issues. The UKRN aims to enhance efficiency and improve outcomes for consumers, businesses, and the economy by addressing cross-cutting issues and developing better working methods.

Mark Neale, Director General of the BSB, expressed the importance of this membership, stating, “We are pleased to join the UKRN. The Bar Standards Board is an independent regulator of 18,000 practising barristers, pupils, unregistered barristers, certain specialised legal services businesses (known as BSB entities), and European lawyers registered with us. It is important to us that we learn and improve continuously to serve in the best interest of the public. We are looking forward to learning from other regulators through this network, to share best practice and collaborate with them where possible.”

Attricia Archer, UKRN Director, welcomed the BSB's membership, noting, “I am very pleased that the Bar Standards Board are joining UKRN. To be joined by another high profile regulator from the legal sector, really helps to underpin the importance of the sector to UKRN. We are looking forward to the BSB engaging and fully contributing to a number of our professional networks.”

This collaboration marks a significant step for the BSB in its commitment to continuous improvement and public service, leveraging the shared knowledge and expertise of UKRN's member regulators.