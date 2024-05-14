The Alan Inglis Memorial Essay Prize, launched by leading set 4PB, commemorates the legacy of Alan Inglis, a cherished friend and colleague renowned for his advocacy in family law and LGBTQ+ rights. Inaugurated in memory of Alan, who tragically passed away in August 2023, this competition aims to foster critical discourse on legal issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Alan's unique contributions as the sole family barrister and advocate qualified to practice in both England and Wales and Scotland, coupled with his unwavering dedication to defending LGBTQ+ rights, serve as the foundation for this prestigious competition.

This year's essay prompt, "Should the law allow children to have more than two legal parents?" reflects Alan's commitment to challenging legal norms and advocating for inclusivity within the legal framework. By addressing this thought-provoking question, participants are encouraged to explore the complexities surrounding parental rights, family structures, and the evolving dynamics of modern society.

The competition is open to all law students, including those enrolled at universities, pursuing conversion courses, or attending bar school. Participants are invited to submit essays that analyse, critique, and propose solutions to the legal implications of expanding the definition of parenthood.

In addition to the intellectual challenge offered by the essay prompt, participants have the opportunity to vie for a substantial prize. The winner will receive £500 and a coveted mini pupillage at 4PB, providing invaluable insight into the workings of one of the UK's leading family law sets. The runner-up will be awarded £250 in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the competition.

Further details regarding submission guidelines and deadlines can be accessed through the official competition webpage: https://www.4pb.com/alan-inglis-memorial-essay-prize/

The culmination of the competition will coincide with Pride Month, with the winner announced at a special reception hosted by 4PB in June. This event not only celebrates the achievements of the participants but also pays homage to Alan's enduring legacy as a trailblazer in championing LGBTQ+ rights within the legal sphere.

As aspiring legal professionals, participants in the Alan Inglis Memorial Essay Prize have the opportunity to honour Alan's memory by engaging in meaningful discourse, advocating for social justice, and contributing to the ongoing advancement of LGBTQ+ rights through legal scholarship.