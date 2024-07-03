Thanks to our employees – the heart of our business!

Jacksons Law Firm, with offices on Teesside and in Newcastle, celebrates a significant achievement after winning both the Law Firm of the Year and the Law Practice Management Awards at this year’s Northern Law Awards. The firm was also shortlisted for the Team of the Year for its Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team.

The firm’s success highlights its leadership in providing business and personal legal solutions. Managing partner Tony Wentworth, while receiving the Law Firm of the Year award, expressed deep appreciation for the entire team’s contributions. "There may be only 10 of us on the stage to collect this award, but there are 89 other people contributing in equal measure to this award," he said. "I’d like to thank all our team members for their hard work to get us here. You really deserve this award. You’re a great team and we’re grateful to the judges for recognising that."

The prestigious Law Firm of the Year award, for practices with six or more partners, was presented by Joe Brown of Robson Laidler Accountants. The judges’ unanimous decision was based on Jacksons’ excellence in legal service delivery and outstanding business and financial performance. "The firm has made substantial progress in innovative systems for developing the team and providing career opportunities," Mr. Brown noted. "The organisation also contributes significantly by imaginative CSR initiatives and presents a modern and exemplary legal firm."

The Law Practice Management Award, presented by Sarah Hawkins of Wokingham Borough Council, recognised Jacksons for its efficiency improvements and cost-saving measures that maintained service quality and team welfare. "They implemented a method of working that made the team feel valued with many of the changes being directed to their wellbeing," Ms. Hawkins said. "We were impressed by the fact that such innovative changes were embraced by the firm’s senior leadership team. Congratulations Jacksons Law Firm!"

Partner Amie Callan, who received the award, reinforced the importance of the team’s role in the firm’s achievements. "This award really goes to our employees," she said. "They really are the heart of our business and if it wasn’t for them getting behind every initiative, every idea, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this. We just keep growing and it gets better and better but it’s a testament to our employees."

The Northern Law Awards, held at St James’ Park, Newcastle, celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of legal professionals across the region, bringing together and honoring the talent within the legal industry.

Picture caption: NLA 2024 16 file is L-R: Joe Brown (Robson Laidler), Emily Bentley, Toby Joel, Erica Turner, Tony Wentworth, John Bewick, Richard Flounders, Ellie Honeyman, Emily Skillcorn, Beckie Talbot, Amie Callan.