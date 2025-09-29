Thackray Williams, a prominent law firm based in Kent and London, has enhanced its commercial capabilities with the addition of Jennifer Nicol as its new Senior Employment Partner in London. With over 20 years of experience in employment law, particularly in employment litigation and discrimination, Ms Nicol is set to lead the firm’s City office and strengthen the services offered to clients. Co-Managing Partner Emma Thomson expressed confidence in Nicol’s expertise, stating that “as a specialist in all aspects of UK employment law, with particular experience in employment litigation and discrimination, Jennifer will significantly augment our current offering in these areas, enabling us to enhance the proactive support we provide to our existing clients.”

Prior to joining Thackray Williams, Nicol was a Partner at Doyle Clayton, where she successfully led the Canary Wharf Team. During her tenure, she collaborated closely with clients from various sectors, including finance, insurance, media, technology, and family-owned businesses. Reflecting on her new role, Nicol expressed enthusiasm, commenting, “I am excited to be joining Thackray Williams, a firm highly regarded for its excellent workplace culture as well as its legal expertise, and I look forward to working with the existing team of excellent employment lawyers.” She aims to contribute to the growth of the firm’s London presence and to elevate its profile within the capital.

Nicol’s dedication to workplace inclusion and mental health is underscored by her specialised training, which she believes enhances her advisory capability. “My in-depth training in workplace inclusion and discrimination means I always strive to understand what HR clients and leaders need, above and beyond good commercial advice,” she explained. She emphasised her commitment to balancing her advisory role with the unique culture and values of each client organisation.

The firm is also seeking to expand its Commercial Group, which has grown alongside its increasing client base of both global brands and ambitious SMEs. Thomson stated, “We’re delighted that Jennifer has chosen to join Thackray Williams. Her appointment is part of our strategic plans to bolster our Commercial Group to enable us to deal with our growing client base.” Nicol’s return to a law firm comes after a brief stint as a consultant whilst relocating with her family to Australia. She remarked, “Having decided to rejoin a law firm after a few years as a consultant… the one from Thackray Williams was by a country mile the most exciting and interesting – and that’s largely down to the people.” This positive sentiment towards the firm highlights a promising future as it continues to navigate the complexities of legal demands in a thriving sector.