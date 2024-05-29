Thackray Williams law firm announces record financial results

Thackray Williams, with offices in Kent and London, has reported record financial results for the year 2023/2024, with a significant 9.1% increase in revenue. This achievement has positioned the firm for potential inclusion in the prestigious ranking of the UK’s top 200 law firms later this year.

The firm, which was formed in 2004 following the merger of Thackray Wood and Leigh Williams and is headquartered in Bromley, revealed an impressive revenue of £12.2 million for the financial year. The Private Wealth department led the growth with a remarkable 24% increase, followed by the Leasehold department at 15%, and both Employment and Corporate departments each posting an 11% increase.

This financial success comes on the heels of Thackray Williams launching a new strategy centered around six core sectors. These sectors, led by partners and covering a comprehensive range of legal services, include Private Wealth, Real Estate, Sport, Retail-Hospitality & Leisure, Financial & Professional Services, and Education.

Additionally, the firm has expanded its corporate/commercial division, which has seen a substantial 27% revenue increase over the past three years. Simon Slater, the non-executive Chair, attributes the record results to continued organic growth and significant new client acquisitions. With a net profit margin rising to 21%, up from 19% the previous year, Simon Slater emphasises the firm’s ambition to become a £15 million firm by 2027.

Simon Slater, who has played pivotal roles in shaping successful professional service businesses such as Charles Russell Speechlys, Eversheds, and Cripps, expressed the firm’s commitment to accelerating growth through both organic means and potential mergers and acquisitions. He also highlighted plans to recruit senior lateral hires to enhance client services and advance in key sectors and practice areas.

Thackray Williams, which employs over 130 staff members, has also seen substantial growth at its Sevenoaks branch, with revenue jumping to £2 million since its opening five years ago. To support this rapid growth, the firm has recently added four new partners to its team.

The firm’s strategic and financial milestones underscore its solid positioning and ambitious trajectory within the competitive legal landscape.