Burges Salmon, in close collaboration with TfL Legal, has successfully advised Transport for London (TfL) on the selection of SSE Energy Solutions as the delivery partner for purpose-built solar installations intended to connect directly to the Tube network. This significant decision, following a competitive procurement process, enables TfL to harness zero-carbon electricity directly from these solar systems, effectively bypassing the National Grid.

Throughout the procurement process and subsequent contract award, Burges Salmon provided essential legal support, with a dedicated team of experts from its Energy, Procurement, and Real Estate divisions led by Emma Andrews. The team also included Andrew Parmar Yee, Tom Doherty, and Hannah Groombridge, while Real Estate specialists Philip Beer and Caroline Hickey contributed vital expertise alongside Laura Wisdom’s leadership in Procurement support.

The agreement between TfL and SSE Energy Solutions entails identifying optimal sites for the installation of new solar panels, which will likely be situated close to the TfL network and may involve various solar opportunities, including both ground-mounted and rooftop installations. Once completed, these installations could supply up to 65,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity to the network, equating to approximately two-thirds of the annual consumption of the Victoria line or the electricity usage of around 25,000 homes each year.

This new partnership is integral to TfL's long-term Energy Purchasing Strategy, reinforcing its commitment to achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity across all operations by 2030 and supporting the Mayor's ambitious goal of turning London into a net-zero carbon city by the same year.

Emma Andrews, partner at Burges Salmon, expresses her pride in supporting TfL, stating “We are proud to support TfL on this significant step towards delivering clean, locally generated power to the capital’s transport network. The project demonstrates the scale of ambition needed to accelerate decarbonisation and is an excellent example of public and private sectors working together to deliver innovative, future focused energy solutions”