In a significant achievement, Temple Legal Protection has earned a place in the prestigious Chambers Litigation Support Guide 2025, marking its very first listing in the UK Litigation Insurance Underwriters category. This guide acts as a benchmark for excellence within the legal sector, and Temple's inclusion highlights their unwavering support for commercial litigators over the past 25 years. Established in 1999, the firm has effectively combined specialised underwriting with a dedication to ensuring access to justice, making its commercial after-the-event (ATE) insurance and disbursement funding sought after by leading law firms engaged in various commercial disputes.

Notably recognised in the guide is Temple’s Legal Director and Head of Commercial, Matthew Pascall, who was pivotal in the groundbreaking settlement of the phone hacking litigation involving Lord Tom Watson and the Duke of Sussex earlier this year. Laurence Pipkin, Managing Director of Temple Legal Protection, emphasised the significance of this recognition, stating “Our listing in Chambers is welcome recognition of the high standards we have always aimed to uphold. We’ve worked hard to support solicitors with straightforward, dependable cover and this inclusion reflects the trust we’ve built within the profession.”

Temple offers A-rated insurance, backed by expert underwriters and a dedicated in-house claims team, further enhanced by an industry-leading online policy management platform. This enables the firm to maintain close partnerships with solicitors, empowering clients to approach litigation with confidence.