On 18 August 2025, The Honourable Mrs Justice Stacey DBE delivered judgement in Teledyne UK Ltd v Mary Ensell & Anor, addressing contempt proceedings against two defendants who breached an injunction prohibiting protests at specified company sites. The decision provides significant clarification on the actual knowledge requirement in contempt applications.

Background and injunction terms

Teledyne UK Ltd, an aerospace and defence manufacturer and exporter, secured an injunction on 24 January 2025 restraining 14 named defendants from entering specified company locations, depositing protest materials, and obstructing site access. The order followed previous direct-action protests that disrupted operations.

The defendants, Ms Ensell and Mx Wade, were not initially named in the injunction but participated in a protest on 28 January 2025 against the company's sales to Israel. Both defendants admitted breaching the injunction on six counts during their peaceful demonstration, motivated by humanitarian concerns regarding the Gaza conflict.

The actual knowledge test

The central legal issue concerned whether the defendants possessed "actual knowledge" of the injunction at the time of breach. The court distinguished between mere "notice" of an injunction and "actual knowledge" of its specific terms, establishing that contempt liability requires demonstrable awareness of the order's provisions at the time of the alleged breach.

Mrs Justice Stacey examined witness testimonies and evidence, concluding that neither defendant possessed genuine awareness of the injunction until after commencing their protest actions. This finding highlighted the prosecution's burden of proving actual knowledge beyond service of notice.

The judgement reinforced established principles that contempt proceedings require clear evidence that defendants understood the specific prohibitions they allegedly breached, rather than constructive notice alone.

Character considerations and sentencing

The court considered the defendants' personal circumstances extensively. Ms Ensell, a single mother and carer, and Mx Wade, a neurodiverse individual facing personal challenges, had no criminal history or previous convictions. Their sincere humanitarian motivations influenced the court's assessment of their character and intentions.

These factors proved significant in sentencing, demonstrating judicial recognition that personal circumstances and motivation remain relevant considerations in contempt proceedings, even where technical breaches are established.

Balancing competing interests

The case exemplified courts' ongoing challenge in balancing lawful protest rights against enforcement of orders protecting private interests and public order. The judgement acknowledged the defendants' genuine belief in their right to peaceful protest whilst maintaining the importance of court order compliance.

Mrs Justice Stacey suspended the defendants' 21-day prison sentences, conditional upon compliance with injunction terms over the following year. This approach reflected the court's recognition of the defendants' lack of actual knowledge whilst emphasising future compliance expectations.

Implications for injunction enforcement

Teledyne UK v Ensell clarifies that successful contempt applications require demonstrable proof of actual knowledge beyond formal service. The decision suggests courts will scrutinise evidence of defendants' understanding of specific injunction terms rather than accepting constructive notice as sufficient for contempt liability.

The judgement also reinforces that personal circumstances and motivation retain relevance in contempt sentencing, particularly where defendants lack criminal history and act from genuine conviction.

This decision contributes to the evolving jurisprudence surrounding protest injunctions and emphasises the precision required in contempt applications, particularly regarding the actual knowledge requirement in an era of increasing protest activity targeting commercial operations with perceived connections to contentious political issues.