Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has significantly augmented its Chelmsford team with the recent appointment of Tejinder Mahil as a Partner in Corporate. Mahil, who qualified as a lawyer over 30 years ago, holds dual qualifications in England & Wales and Hong Kong, and brings extensive expertise as an international M&A, venture capital, private equity, corporate finance and commercial solicitor. His specialisation lies in representing both vendors and purchasers in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on transactions across the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Mahil's extensive knowledge encompasses all facets of corporate law, advising clients on acquisitions, financings, restructurings, joint ventures, and partnerships across diverse sectors including real estate, technology, hospitality, leisure and gaming. Beyond M&A transactions, he is well-versed in providing commercial contract support for in-house legal teams executing major projects and essential contracts for various industries.

His arrival follows Knights' recent expansion into Essex through acquisition, which strategically establishes a permanent regional presence in Colchester, Chelmsford and Basildon. Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the team, Tejinder Mahil stated, "I’m delighted to join Knights during what is undoubtedly an exciting period of growth for the business." He further noted the firm's "unique one team approach and national scale," which, combined with its strong local presence in Essex and the South East, offers "a brilliant platform to deliver excellent service for clients."

Martin Hopkins, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, emphasised the significance of Mahil's addition, stating, "Tejinder is vastly experienced corporate lawyer, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Chelmsford." Hopkins also mentioned that Mahil joins the firm at a critical juncture of growth, with plans for further talented professionals to bolster the business in the near future. With a network of 1,350 professionals across 32 offices in the UK, Knights ranks within the top 50 law firms by revenue, delivering a range of services to business clients along with premium advisory services for private individuals.