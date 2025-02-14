Teesside solicitor joins leading law firm

Joe, who has gained significant experience in residential and commercial property law while working at a major UK firm in Leeds, will now return to Teesside, where he will support the firm’s expanding client base. Muckle's Real Estate team is one of the region's largest commercial property practices, having been named Insider’s Property Law Firm of the Year multiple times, most recently in 2023 and 2024.

Joe shared, “I’ve always been really interested in property—it was one of the first areas I got into after finishing my LPC masters degree at Leeds Beckett. I kept building on that experience while working as a Chartered Legal Executive before finally qualifying as a solicitor last year.”

He added, “I joined Muckle because I was ready for a change. The firm’s wide range of high-quality work and its strong commitment to supporting and valuing its people were what drew me here.”

Joe also expressed his excitement about returning to the North East, saying, “The team at Muckle is really approachable and knowledgeable, and there’s always a good atmosphere in the office. It feels good to be back in the North East, serving clients in a region I know and love.”

Jonathan Combe, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Muckle LLP, commented, “We’re delighted to start the new year by welcoming Joe to the team. His background in property and knowledge of the area will be invaluable in supporting clients across both the public and private sectors. We’re always exploring ways to develop and enhance the services we can provide. We’re excited to see the positive impact Joe will have in driving our real estate practice forward.”