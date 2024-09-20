Tees law appoints new non-executive chair

Nicola brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the role, following her distinguished career in commercial and legal sectors.

Nicola Downing, who currently serves as the CEO of Ricoh Europe, will step into the chairmanship at Tees Law while continuing her role at Ricoh. With a revenue of approximately €3.5 billion and a workforce of 15,000 across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Ricoh’s transformation journey under Nicola’s leadership aligns with Tees' growth objectives.

Nicola’s background includes notable positions such as CFO, COO, and General Counsel at Ricoh Europe. She began her career as a solicitor in London and later held roles at Tesco before joining Ricoh. Her extensive experience in service industries will be instrumental in guiding Tees Law through its ambitious 2028 strategy.

Nicola succeeds Catherine Spitzer, who has held the position for two years. Catherine, the first Non-Executive Chair of the Trust Tees Ltd Board, is moving on to become CEO of The Environment Bank. During her tenure, Catherine played a crucial role in shaping the firm's strategy and implementing growth plans. She will continue to refer work to Tees in her new role.

Managing Director Ashton Hunt expressed gratitude to Catherine for her contributions and welcomed Nicola with enthusiasm. “Nicola’s proven track record in transformation and growth makes her an ideal fit for our firm. We are excited about the fresh perspective and strategic guidance she will bring.”

Nicola Downing commented on her appointment: “Tees Law has a strong reputation for exceptional client service, and I am eager to build on Catherine’s work. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s ongoing success and sustainable growth.”

In addition to her role at Tees Law, Nicola is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 5 Live’s ‘Wake Up to Money,’ discussing business news, workplace regulations, and employee wellbeing.