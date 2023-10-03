Tees appoints two Commercial partners

The appointments of Sarah Coates as partner and Head of Commercial Property based in Cambridge and Claire Powell, a partner in Company and Commercial based in Chelmsford and Brentwood. Both have more than 20 years’ experience and joined Tees in September.

Sarah has particular expertise in residential development and development finance work, as well as in assisting educational establishments and companies in the tech/life science sphere with their wide ranging property needs. Sarah also has a passion for supporting charitable and social enterprise initiatives in Cambridge, most notably acting as Chair of Trustees for the Cambridge Cyrenians, a charity supporting those at risk of homelessness in and around Cambridge. She has practiced in Cambridge for 17 years and previously worked for International law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper.

Claire is a Corporate and Commercial expert, working on acquisitions and disposals, restructuring, mergers and demergers, joint ventures and all types of commercial contracts. She was previously a partner in the firm of Thompson Smith and Puxon and thrives when working with businesses who need sensible, pragmatic and decisive advice. She also specialises in advising GP practices, care homes and dentists.

Commenting on her appointment, Sarah said: “Leading Tees’ commercial property offering in Cambridge is an honour and I am delighted to be a part of the firm’s ambitious growth plans. With its firm commitment to environmental, social and governance goals, Tees has shown itself to be a leader in doing business responsibly. I believe the practice of law should support people whether they be clients, employees or members of the community it serves and Tees has demonstrated exactly that commitment and passion. I look forward to serving the legal and property needs of the local business community."

Catherine Mowat, Senior Partner, stressed the significance of these new appointments: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah and Claire into the Tees’ partnership. By appointing two senior and experienced specialists directly to our Commercial teams, we are growing our commercial offering in line with our 2028 Strategic Growth Plan. Our mission is to better serve the legal needs of the local business community and these appointments will help us do just that.”