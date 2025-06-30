The recent Legal Tech Conference in Edinburgh highlighted the urgent need for smaller law firms to embrace technology to remain competitive in an evolving landscape. Hosted by the Law Society of Scotland, the event brought together technology experts and firm owners who discussed how tech can enhance workplace efficiency and client engagement while cutting costs.

In the closing keynote address, Nick Dale, a Vice President at CGI, emphasised the importance of seeing technology as part of a broader change strategy when he stated “Tech is 30% of the problem. The issue is the change. Day one of implementation isn’t the end, it is the start.” This statement resonated with many attendees, as the successful integration of technology requires continual adaptation.

Ross Yuill, Managing Director of Glasgow Law Practice, expressed the evolving nature of partnerships in law firms. He mentioned, “As soon as there is a younger set of partners or people come in, things start to change. I think we’ll be dragged along because if not, it’s going to be a sink or swim situation for people.” Yuill also shared a personal anecdote about conducting a High Court trial using only an iPad, stating, “I’ve done a High Court trial as a Solicitor Advocate with an iPad and no paper. That would have seemed mental 10 years ago but we do it. It has saved us money on storage and has made a big difference in our business.” His firm has transformed its approach to client communication as well, opting for text reminders over traditional letters, a shift Yuill noted as critical.

Another insightful perspective came from Emma Reid, Director at Ergo Law, who spoke on the importance of experimentation with new technologies. She conveyed that “There’s nothing we have used that we have thought, ‘That doesn’t work at all’. If you don’t reach and grab those new opportunities that is also failing.” This ethos of exploration reflects an essential mindset for smaller firms as they navigate the complexities of legal technology.

In closing the conference, Aleks Tomczyk, Co-Chair and member of the LawscotTech Advisory Board, reiterated the priority of supporting smaller firms within the legal sector. He affirmed that “Legal technology is for every practitioner in whichever sphere you are in. Legal technology is here and it is not going anywhere. There is the opportunity for it to add a whole lot of value across everything we do.”

As the landscape continues to change, it is clear that smaller law firms must adapt or risk falling behind in a technology-driven world.