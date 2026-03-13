In a significant roundtable hosted by Tech Secretary Liz Kendall, the government has issued an urgent call for technology companies to enhance their safety measures aimed at protecting women and girls from online abuse. The meeting, attended by prominent platforms such as Snapchat, Meta, YouTube, and TikTok, underscored the need for immediate action in light of growing concerns about the prevalence of online violence. "Every woman and girl deserves to be safe online and we will stop at nothing to ensure the digital world is working for them, not against them," Kendall stated during the discussions.

This demand comes in the wake of the UK government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls over the next decade. The government has made strides in addressing online violence, recently categorising offences such as intimate image abuse and non-consensual deepfakes as serious crimes, akin to child abuse and terrorism. New legal obligations now require tech firms to act within 48 hours to remove intimate images that have been shared without consent, thereby shifting the onus from victims to platforms.

Kendall emphasised that tech companies must "go above and beyond" to ensure the safety of their users. She warned that those failing to take adequate measures are not innocent bystanders but are, in fact, complicit in allowing abuse to flourish. Highlighting recent legislative changes, she expressed disappointment regarding companies that have not yet met compliance standards set by Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator. This includes guidelines meant to mitigate misogynistic abuse and harassment online.

"The government is asking Ofcom to report swiftly on how companies are complying, because better safety and better accountability go hand in hand," Kendall asserted. As part of their broader commitment, the government has also begun a public consultation aimed at capturing insights from parents, guardians, and young people about children's digital wellbeing, with plans to address safety measures across various platforms, including social media and gaming.

Additionally, later in the week, Kendall will convene the Women in Tech Taskforce, aimed at ensuring that women's voices are included in shaping future technologies, particularly in relation to reducing bias in tech design and preventing harm to women online. The government's relentless efforts demonstrate a clear intent to foster a safer digital environment, urging tech companies to rise to the occasion in safeguarding their platforms against abuse directed at women and girls.