TCD Hospitality Ltd appeal dismissed in pensions compliance case

TCD Hospitality Ltd vs The Pensions Regulator – Case Summary

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently dismissed an appeal by TCD Hospitality Ltd against a fixed penalty notice issued by The Pensions Regulator. The case, heard on 10 February 2025, was decided by Judge Maton, with the decision handed down on 6 March 2025.

The appeal concerned a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) issued to TCD Hospitality Ltd for failing to submit a declaration of compliance with automatic enrolment duties under the Pensions Act 2008. The Pensions Regulator had issued a Compliance Notice to the company, which was not complied with, leading to the FPN.

Representing TCD Hospitality Ltd was Jon-Paul Lawrence, an accountant, while Caleb Wood-Jones, a paralegal, represented The Pensions Regulator. The Tribunal considered a bundle of documents and conducted the hearing via the Cloud Video Platform, ensuring a fair and just process.

The Tribunal examined whether the notices were properly issued and whether TCD Hospitality Ltd had a reasonable excuse for non-compliance. It was established that the notices were sent to the company's registered office, and the Tribunal found no evidence to rebut the statutory presumption of service.

TCD Hospitality Ltd argued that it had not received the Compliance Notice and acted promptly upon receiving the FPN. However, the Tribunal noted that mere denial was insufficient to overturn the presumption of service, as established in previous case law.

The Tribunal also considered whether TCD Hospitality Ltd had a reasonable excuse for non-compliance. The company contended that it had no incentive to delay the declaration, but the Tribunal found this argument unconvincing. The Pensions Regulator maintained that employers should be aware of their duties and comply accordingly.

Ultimately, the Tribunal concluded that TCD Hospitality Ltd had not provided sufficient evidence to establish a reasonable excuse for non-compliance. The appeal was dismissed, and the Tribunal did not require The Pensions Regulator to take any further action.

This case underscores the importance of employers adhering to their automatic enrolment duties and the challenges of rebutting statutory presumptions of service.

