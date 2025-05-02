Taylor Wessing has made a notable enhancement to its London team with the appointment of William Garner as a new partner. Garner joins from a well-regarded international firm, bringing with him a profound understanding of UK and EU financial services law and regulation. His expertise is expected to be a significant asset for both domestic and international clients, showcasing the firm's dedication to supporting this crucial sector and reinforcing its position as a leading regulatory advisor.

This strategic hire comes in response to rising client demand and further solidifies Taylor Wessing's reputation in Financial Services Regulatory matters. Garner's extensive experience spans vital sectors such as broking, trading and markets, private capital, and the burgeoning fintech landscape, which positions the firm to better serve its clientele.

Graham Hann, who leads the IP, Regulatory and Digital sectors at Taylor Wessing, expressed his enthusiasm for this addition, saying "We're thrilled to welcome William to the team. His impressive track record in providing top-tier financial services regulatory counsel, particularly within the rapidly evolving broking, trading and markets space, will be an invaluable addition to our highly developed existing financial regulatory practice, and our wider regulatory offering."

Garner himself shared his excitement about joining Taylor Wessing, stating "I'm excited to be joining Taylor Wessing. In today's fast-moving regulatory environment within financial services, the firm's global reach, sharp focus on the technology sector, and forward-thinking culture will be a real advantage for clients. My background across broking trading and markets, private capital, and fintech aligns perfectly with their strengths."

Additionally, Shane Gleghorn, UK Managing Partner and Global Co-chair, highlighted the significance of Garner's joining, remarking "William's arrival is great news for the firm. William has a great deal of experience and a reputation for successfully resolving complex regulatory issues. He joins a regulatory team that provides advice across our core pillars of media, brands and technology; life sciences and healthcare; financial and professional services; and energy and infrastructure."