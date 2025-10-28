Taylor Wessing has announced the strategic appointment of Max Millington to its London Banking and Finance team as a key partner. Joining from another global law firm, Millington has extensive experience in leveraged finance and event-driven corporate lending, particularly focusing on domestic and cross-border private debt in the mid-market sector and beyond. His expertise encompasses a wide array of financial services including direct lending, junior and super-senior financing, rescue financing, financial restructuring, and special situations investments. Recognised for his work in private credit and sponsor-side advisory, Millington has successfully advised numerous private equity sponsors and a diverse range of lenders in various transactions.

His arrival is seen as a crucial step towards enhancing the firm’s leveraged finance and private credit offerings, tapping into existing strengths within Taylor Wessing's well-regarded Banking practice. By integrating sponsor-side leveraged finance with its private equity practice, the firm aims to cultivate a top-tier mid-market offering for its clients, especially in light of recent trends focusing on the upper mid-market. This strategic initiative serves as a foundation for expanding the firm’s strong foothold in financing products on the lender side as well.

Shane Gleghorn, Taylor Wessing's UK Managing Partner, expressed enthusiasm about the hire, stating "We're delighted to welcome Max to the firm. His practice is a great fit for our Banking and Finance team and will significantly enhance the services we offer our clients. Max’s appointment reinforces our commitment to the private equity and private credit market." Likewise, Heather Buttle, Head of the UK Banking and Finance team, stated "I'm thrilled to have Max join our team. He brings extensive experience across the full spectrum of leveraged finance transactions. His comprehensive understanding of both the sponsor and lender perspectives, combined with his practical approach, will further strengthen our service offering and put us in an ideal position to support our clients' financing goals."

Millington himself added "I'm very pleased to join Taylor Wessing's Banking and Finance team. I look forward to spearheading growth in my key practice areas of leveraged finance and private credit, as well as collaborating with my new colleagues across the firm's international network to deliver the solutions and expertise which will help our clients and intermediaries to realise their debt financing objectives." The timing of his appointment aligns with a burgeoning leveraged finance market, characterised by significant private equity and private credit funds holding considerable "dry powder" ready for investment. Taylor Wessing aims to establish itself as the leading mid-market firm for both creditors and sponsors, serving a diverse clientele that includes private credit and alternative capital providers, as well as traditional financial institutions.