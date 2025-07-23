International law firm Taylor Wessing has released its financial results for 2024/25, celebrating continued success with a significant 10.1% rise over the previous year's figures. The firm's global revenue has reached a record high of €619m (£526.2m), reflecting its ambitious long-term strategy. The UK business also experienced accelerated growth, reporting a 15% increase in revenue to £283.7m, and a notable 80% growth since 2020. Profit rose by 12.3% to £103m, while profit per equity partner (PEP) reached an impressive £1.1m.

UK Managing Partner and Global Co-chair Shane Gleghorn commented, "We are delighted to see strong growth across our business, as the strategy that we implemented is proving effective. Our ongoing focus on premium, high-profile transactions, complex disputes and critical regulatory work in our core sectors is paying dividends." He further expressed gratitude to the team, stating, “I would like to thank everyone at Taylor Wessing for their focus on delivering for our clients in the last year, and the trust those clients place in us."

Strategic investments have played a crucial role in Taylor Wessing's growth. The firm has made 24 lateral hires globally in 2024, specifically focusing on growth areas like M&A, Disputes & Investigations, Patents & Innovation, and IP. Additionally, the firm has enhanced its patent litigation capabilities across Paris and the Netherlands. Taylor Wessing ranks as the top firm for AI transactions, reflecting its commitment to technological advancement. The firm is also utilising the legal Gen AI tool Legora, following extensive testing and is upgrading premises in key locations such as London, Dublin, Liverpool, Cambridge, and San Francisco.

In a strategic move to extend its influence further, Taylor Wessing established a strategic alliance with Orsingher Ortu in January 2025. This alliance, combined with the existing partnership with ECIJA, enables the firm to fully serve clients' needs across all major European economies. Taylor Wessing Ireland has also emerged as a market-leading force, solidifying the firm's strong presence in its core markets within a short period.