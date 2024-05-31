Taylor Wessing re-elects Shane Gleghorn as UK managing partner

Shane expressed his honour and excitement in continuing his role amidst opportunities for international growth. He emphasised their sector-led approach and ongoing investment in corporate/M&A, IP, and disputes/investigations capabilities, delivering results across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the US. Shane will also continue as Co-chair of Taylor Wessing's Global Board, alongside Oliver Bertram, who will become Managing Partner for Germany on July 1, succeeding Olaf Kranz.