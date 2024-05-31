Taylor Wessing re-elects Shane Gleghorn as UK managing partner
The decision, announced by Nick Warr, UK Senior Partner at Taylor Wessing, reflects Shane's strong commitment and achievements since 2018
Shane expressed his honour and excitement in continuing his role amidst opportunities for international growth. He emphasised their sector-led approach and ongoing investment in corporate/M&A, IP, and disputes/investigations capabilities, delivering results across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the US. Shane will also continue as Co-chair of Taylor Wessing's Global Board, alongside Oliver Bertram, who will become Managing Partner for Germany on July 1, succeeding Olaf Kranz.